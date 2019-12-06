Washington State sees historic season come to an end with 2-1 loss to North Carolina in College Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Washington State’s historic and prideful run through the NCAA women’s soccer championship finally ended Friday night, at the hands of a North Carolina team with more success and pageantry than any in the sport.

The Cougars scored first and led the 21-time national champion Tar Heels for almost 20 minutes, but North Carolina responded with two goals in the first half and overpowered Washington State with strength and depth to close out a 2-1 win the NCAA Women’s College Cup Friday night at Avaya Stadium.

North Carolina (23-1-1) will advance to Sunday’s national championship (5:30 p.m., ESPNU) against the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between UCLA and Stanford. Washington State (16-7-1) notched upset wins over the teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in its region, but the Cougars saw the most successful season in program history come to an end with Friday’s result in San Jose.

The Cougars pressed early and were rewarded just seven minutes into their first College Cup appearance.

Elyse Bennett and Averie Collins each flicked on a long drop kick from Ella Dederick and the ball fell to Morgan Weaver after deflecting off two UNC players. Weaver wound up and powered the ball into the lower left corner of the net, past a diving Claudia Dickey, to make it 1-0.

WASHINGTON STATE STRIKES FIRST! 💥



WSU’s lead lasted for 17 minutes, but UNC eventually surged, evening the score at 1-1 on Alessia Russo’s goal in the 24th minute. The Tar Heels’ Taylor Otto poked the ball ahead to Russo, who gathered near the top of the goal box and slipped a shot past Dederick, who’d allowed only two goals in the Cougars’ other three postseason matches.

A team heralded for its deep, talented bench, UNC made a wave of changes two-thirds of the way through the first half, bringing on its next goal-scorer, Alexis Strickland, and four other players in the 32nd minute.

When another UNC sub, Ru Mucherera, raced past her defender with the ball, the Tar Heels senior sent a cross to the back post, connecting with a charging Strickland, who drove it into the back of the net.

The Cougars created a bevy of goal-scoring opportunities in the second half, but after pushing headers right of the post and drilling shots left of it, they finally ran out of time and the Tar Heels ran out the clock in the final minute to secure their 26th berth in the title game.

WSU lost for the first time since Nov. 8, but it wasn’t for a lack of chances. The Cougars had 10 shots to the Tar Heels’ eight and created five more opportunities on corner kicks.

This story will be updated.