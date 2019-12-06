Strong start carries Spokane Chiefs past Vancouver Giants

From staff reports

LANGLEY, British Columbia – Spokane tallied two goals before 15 minutes had elapsed, and the Chiefs held on to a 2-1 victory over Vancouver in a Western Hockey League game Friday at the Langley Events Center.

Center Eli Zummack broke a scoreless tie 82 seconds into the game, and defenseman Matt Leduc, a Vancouver native, doubled the Chiefs’ lead at the 14:14 mark. Tristen Nielsen scored unassisted on a power play with 15 seconds left in the period to pull Vancouver within 2-1.

Luke Toporowski and Bear Hughes were credited with assists on Zummack’s goal, and Connor Gabruch and Michael King earned assists on Leduc’s goal. Goaltender Arnold Campbell stopped 30 shots.

Spokane earned some measure of retribution after allowing a two-goal lead slip away in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Giants on Nov. 29 at the Arena.

Vancouver goalie David Tendeck stopped 22 shots. The Giants outshot Spokane 31-24, including 15-7 in the final period.

The Chiefs host Tri-City on Saturday at 7 p.m.