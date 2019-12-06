It’s river rafting permit season

Permits for the 2020 river season opened Sunday.

For the Hells Canyon, Main Salmon, Middle Fork of the Salmon and the Selway rivers in Idaho and the Rogue River in Oregon, the last day to apply is Jan. 31.

For statistics on success rates for the four Idaho rivers visit fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5408633.pdf.

For general information about permits for western rivers visit rivergeek.com/permits. To apply for river permits visit recreation.gov.