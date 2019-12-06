Hours extended for Christmas tree permit sales
Fri., Dec. 6, 2019
The Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District will offer extended hours to sell Christmas tree permits on Saturday and Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fernan Office, 2502 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
The district’s Silver Valley office, 173 Commerce Drive, Smelterville, Idaho, will also be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to sell tree permits.
“We recognize that not everyone can make it into our offices during the business week,” acting Deputy District Ranger Brock Martin said in a news release. “We hope that by providing additional times for people to buy a tree permit that there will be more opportunities for families to harvest this year’s tree off of the national forest.”
Christmas tree permits cost $5 each, and up to three permits may be purchased per family.
In Washington, permits can be purchased at all Colville National Forest offices and are available at the following locations.
• Harding’s Hardware – Republic
• North 40 – Mead
• North 40 – Spokane Valley
• North Ridge Outfitters – Oldtown, Idaho
• Porter’s Plaza – Ione
The Idaho Panhandle and the Colville National Forests participate in the Every Kid Outdoors program, which provides on free tree permit to every fourth-grader.
To obtain the free permit, fourth-graders need to complete an online activity at www.everykidoutdoors.gov and present their valid Every Kid Outdoors pass or paper voucher at a local Forest Service office.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.