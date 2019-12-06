Hardin’s Journey Erickson joins MSUB Triathlon

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from MSUB Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont. – Montana State University Billings triathlon head coach Kevin Bjerke announced the signing of Journey Erickson for the 2020-21 season Tuesday afternoon. Erickson is a native of Hardin, Montana and becomes the first off-season acquisition since the beginning of the National Letter of Intent early signing period for Division II. Erickson will join Madisan Chavez on the squad, who also graduated from Hardin High School two years previous.

“I am ecstatic to have another product of Coach Farmer’s Hardin cross country team joining our program,” Bjerke said. “She has built a tremendous program of outstanding young runners and people and we are fortunate to now have two of her athletes in our program. I have already lost track of the number of flattering comments I have received regarding Journey’s attitude and work ethic. Her running speaks for itself and her swimming ability at the USA Triathlon combine that Journey attended only added to my excitement of imagining her potential in triathlon. When you combine all of those attributes with her academic success, you would be hard-pressed to find a higher level of recruit.”

Erickson was a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs. She earned four letters in both Cross Country and Track and Field under head coach Cindy Farmer and was also a guard on the basketball team.

Erickson was named a captain as a sophomore in cross county has earned accolades including most inspirational player and the coaches award on two occasions. Erickson helped Hardin High School win the Montana team state cross country championship all four years. In track and field, she was named most inspirational player twice. Her personal best record for the 5,000 meters was 19:53.12 and took 16th individually as a sophomore and junior at the state meet.

Outside of athletics, Erickson is an excellent student. She graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and was academic all-state four years in a row. In addition, Erickson was elected class president for both her junior and senior year.

Erickson on choosing MSUB: “The triathlon movement is new and exciting. I am motivated to be a part of this growing program and compete again with a previous teammate. I an inspired by an opportunity to challenge myself in different ways. I am looking forward to learning, growing and working hard. Coach Bjerke is leading a sport that is new to our state and l and I want to be a part of it.”

Erickson will become the third member of the MSUB women’s triathlon team, joining Madalyn Terwilliger and Madisan Chavez in the fall. The pair recently finished the fall season with finishes in the NCAA Championships in Tempe, Arizona.