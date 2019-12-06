GSL girls: Ellie Boni scores tourney-record 39 points; University outlasts St. Ignatius in double-OT thriller

The teams combined for 15 points in the first quarter, but after two overtimes it turned into a high-scoring affair.

Ellie Boni grabbed a rebound off a missed free throw, was fouled and made both at the other end with 1.3 seconds left in the second extra session – part of her tournament-record 39 points – and University (1-0) escaped with an 86-83 win over St. Ignatius (California) in the Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Tournament at Ferris HS on Friday.

Boni, a returning All-Greater Spokane League first-team selection, went 10 of 25 from the field and made 15 of 17 at the line. Tyler McCliment-Call had 29 points while Jacksen McCliment-Call added 13.

Sabrina Ma led St. Ignatius (1-1) with 27 points while three others were in double figures.

“We just fought to the end,” Boni said. “We were in it the whole time. I kept telling my team, ‘This is our quarter. They didn’t come all the way up here to beat us. This is our hometown.’ We worked so hard. I’m so proud of my team right now.”

In a physical game, University made 33 of 43 (.767) at the line, while St. Ignatius hit 24 of 41 (.585)

“I’m so happy that our free-throw percentage was high,” Boni said. “We kept our composure. We were calm on the free-throw line. When we missed them, we went back and got the boards.”

Boni said the Titans don’t mind a physical style of play.

“It just makes our team play harder and play at a higher level,” she said. “I think it makes us go faster, and I think it’s better when it’s like that.”

Boni tied it late at 62 with a contested layup. St. Ignatius’ last-second 3-point attempt was strong and the game went to overtime.

St. Ignatius’ Rachel Harvey made 1 of 2 at the line with 5.4 seconds left to tie it again at 72. Boni’s long 3-point attempt was off and it went to a second extra session.

Boni’s turnaround in the lane made it 83-82 with a minute left, but Harvey hit 1 of 2 to tie it.

Jacksen McCliment-Call was fouled on a rebound with 9.4 seconds remaining and made one to make it 84-83. St. Ignatius gathered the miss on the second. The Wildcats called timeout in the frontcourt with 3.4 seconds left.

Ma’s floater in the lane bounced out and Boni was fouled on the rebound. She made both with 1.3 seconds remaining and Ma’s last-second heave was well short.

Beaverton (Oregon) 62, Central Valley 54: Sydney Erikstrup and Mary Kay Nero scored 15 points apiece the Beavers (1-0) beat the Bears (0-2) in the first game of the night at The Fitz.

Beaverton earned a No. 1 rank in Oregon 6A following its state semifinal loss last season with three Division I players: Sydney Erikstrup (Arizona State), Laura Erikstrup (San Diego) and Nero (Boise State).

Peyton Howard, committed to Seattle University next season, led CV with 18 points while Anika Chalich added 16.

“It was really hard competition,” Howard said. “They’re a lot bigger than us, but I think we really battled.”

Howard drilled a 3 late in the third quarter and the Bears trailed 44-43 after three.

Ella Baker’s layup with just over 3 minutes left culminated a 9-0 run and put the game into double digits.

Around the league

Lewis and Clark 57, Richland 50: Andie Zylak scored 18 points with seven rebounds and eight assists and the visiting Tigers (1-1) beat the Bombers (0-2) in a nonleague game. Ashlee Everstine added 15 points on five 3-pointers for LC.

Mead 63, Eastmont 34: Joelnell Momberg scored 18 points and the Panthers (3-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Sandpoint 59, Shadle Park 44: Dawson Driggs scored 13 points and the visiting Bulldogs (2-4) beat the Highlanders (0-3) in a nonleague game. Izzy Boring led SP with 12 points on three 3-pointers.

Coeur d’Alene 94, Rogers 25: Skylar Burke scored 20 points and the Vikings (1-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague game. Savanna Wickering led Rogers with eight points.

North Central 49, Pullman 21: Hannah Hamilton scored 14 points and the visiting Indians (2-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-1). Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 11 points.