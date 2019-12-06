GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart scores 31 points, Mt. Spokane tops West Valley (Yakima) at The Fitz

There aren’t going to be many nights where 6-foot-8 Tyson Degenhart has to look up at an opponent. Friday night was one of the rare exceptions.

Degenhart, the returning junior and all-Greater Spokane League selection, faced off against West Valley of Yakima’s 7-foot-1 Conner Turner.

Degenhart set the tone early, going right at the big man often in the first quarter, and finished with 31 points and seven rebounds to lead Mt. Spokane over the Rams 82-58 in the Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Tournament at Ferris HS.

Mt. Spokane will face St. Ignatius (CA) in the tourney final on Saturday.

Kobe Simpson scored 11 points and JoJo Anderson added 10 for the Wildcats (2-0).

James Dorsett led West Valley (1-1) with 14 points and Logan Kinloch added 10. Turner had six points and five blocked shots.

“It’s always a challenge, I enjoy it,” Degenhart said about going against a bigger opponent. “You know, it’s a different type of game. Rather than having smaller posts, we gotta spread the floor a little bit more to keep them out of the paint, let our guards attack the basket.”

“I think we’ve got a lot to work on defensively,” Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast said. “We’re going to watch film, and get a chance to really try and clean some things up. But obviously, the boys did a good job of having a point of emphasis of getting the ball to Tyson and, and h did a great job of finishing tonight and that really spurred us to a nice lead.”

The Wildcats went right to work against Turner, feeding Degenhart just about every trip down in the first couple of minutes. Degenhart dropped 13 in the first quarter – all within 5 feet – and the Cats led 24-13 after one.

Degenhart, who has committed to Boise State, grew more visibly fired up with every basket.

“As a leader this year, you have to motivate the other guys and that’s one way I can do it, just lead by example,” he said. “Just playing with high intensity and high energy.”

Degenhart got loose for a fastbreak dunk early in the second to push the lead to 13 and Simpson’s 3-pointer a little later made it 39-21 with just over 2 minutes to go in the half. With the Rams triple-teaming Degenhart in the paint, Conner Marll drilled a 3 to make it a 19-point game.

Degenhart had 10 in the frame and the Wildcats led 44-27 at intermission.

“(Degenhart) is very, very skilled,” Wagenblast said. “So even though going against 7-1 is a chore, he did great. He just attacked him and he was relentless.”

Mitch Stengle made it a 20-point game with a 3 early in the third. Degenhart made a strip and layup, then JoJo Anderson stole the inbound pass and dropped it in. Mt. Spokane went up 53-29 with 5:40 left in the quarter.

Degenhart came out with a couple of minutes left in the frame, but the Rams couldn’t get any traction. Trayce Atkins hit a 3-pointer, Kilo Simpson scored inside and the Wildcats led 65-42 after three.

The lead hit 30 with 3 minutes left on a spinning layup by Caleb Wallace.