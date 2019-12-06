Girls basketball: East Valley and Lake City capture Border Clash wins

From staff reports

East Valley 61, Lakeland 33: Brie Holecek scored 23 points and visiting East Valley (1-1) defeated Lakeland (2-4) 61-33 in the Border Clash at West Valley HS on Friday.

In the other Border Clash contest, Brooklyn Rewers scored 24 points and visiting Lake City (4-2) beat West Valley (2-0) 54-53.

Hailey Marlow scored 21 points for West Valley.

Freeman 51, Cheney 40.

Newport 50. Chewelah 36: Alika Robinson scored 20 points and the visiting Grizzlies (1-0) defeated the Cougars (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Cassidy Whittekiend scored 20 points to lead Chewelah.

Liberty 50, Medical Lake 25: Maisie Burnham scored 24 points and the Lancers (1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2).

Northwest Christian 73, Lakeside 38: Natalie Smith had 21 points and the visiting Crusaders (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-2).

Katye Ustimenko led Lakeside with 14 points.

Smith, Ellie Sander and Chiara Carey accounted for all 32 first-quarter points for Northwest Christian.

St. George’s 50, Colton 42: Cambrie Rickard scored 18 points and the Dragons (2-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-2).

Maggie Meyer scored 20 points for Colton.

Wilbur-Creston 56, Columbia 25: Callie Haden and Georgia Bjorson scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) defeated the Lions (0-1). Lexi Nelson led Columbia with 14 points.