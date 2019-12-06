Boys basketball: Lake City and Lakeland defeat West Valley, East Valley in Border Clash

From staff reports

Jake Kiesbuy scored 18 points and visiting Lake City (1-0) defeated West Valley (1-1) 57-39 in the Border Clash on Friday.

Zachary Johnson added 16 points for Lake City. Dakari Pakootas led West Valley with 11 points.

In the other Border Clash game, Ammon Munyer had 16 points and Lakeland (0-2) East Valley (5-0) 65-49 at West Valley HS. Coleton Hanson led East Valley with 16 points.

Freeman 64, Cheney 53: Tucker Scarlett scored 17 points and the Scotties (2-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2).

Paysen Phelps added 12 rebounds for Freeman.

Quinsie Goodloe led Cheney with 11 points.

Lakeside 63, Northwest Christian 31: Gabe Sossaman scored 12 points and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-2).

David Maynard led Northwest Christian with 10.

Newport 61, Chewelah 48: Ben Krogh scored 21 points and the visiting Grizzlies (1-0) beat the Cougars (2-2).

Jaron Baldwin led Chewelah with 22 points.

Liberty 60, Medical Lake 57: Tayshawn Colvin scored a game-high 25 points and the Lancers (1-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (1-1).

Jordan Petersen scored 23 points for Medical Lake and Nicholas Mason added 17.

St. George’s 79, Kittitas 52: Dan Rigsby scored 21 points with 11 assists and the Dragons (1-1) beat the visiting Coyotes (0-2).

Nick Watkins added 23 points for St. George’s.

Colfax 74, Pomeroy 39: John Lustig scored 29 points and the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-1).

Byron Stallcop scored 15 points for Pomeroy.

Asotin 41, Davenport 33: Kaden Aldus scored 10 points and the Panthers (1-1) defeated the visiting Gorillas (2-1).

AJ Floyd scored 12 points for Davenport.

Wilbur-Creston 75, Columbia 37: Kasen Bodeau and Beckett Odegeard scored 21 points apiece and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) beat the Lions (0-1).

Trey Young scored 18 points for Columbia.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51, Columbia Burbank 38: Spencer Gering scored 12 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Broncos (1-0) beat the Coyotes (0-2).

Wellpinit 60, Valley Christian 39: Steven Ford Jr. scored 16 points and the visiting Redskins (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-2).

Adam Bruno led Valley Christian with 19 points.

Reardan 65, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 35: Tyler Sprecher scored 21 points and the Indians (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-1).