Area Sports Menu for Saturday, December 7

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: New Mexico State vs. Washington State at Spokane Arena, noon. Exhibition: Whitworth alumni at Whitworth, 4 p.m. Bigfoot Classic at Spokane CC: CC Spokane vs. Tacoma, 7 p.m. Immediate Care Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho: North Idaho vs. Snow, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Everett Classic: CC Spokane vs. Green River, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Nonleague: Eisenhower at Shadle Park, Wellpinit at Entiat, both 2:30 p.m.; Davis at University, 3; Reardan at Colville, 4; Grandview at Pullman, 4:30; Lewis and Clark at Kamiakin, Okanogan at Medical Lake, both 5; Clarkston at Freeman, Lakeside (WA) at Colfax, Tri-Cities Prep at Liberty, Columbia at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Selkirk at Republic, Tekoa-Rosalia at Wilbur-Creston, Cusick at Curlew, Riverside at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Northwest Christian at Asotin, all 6; St. George’s at Newport, 6:15; Central Valley at Richland, 7; Orofino at Colton, Genesee at Oakesdale, all 7:30. The Fitz Classic at Ferris HS: St. Ignatius vs. Mt. Spokane, 11 a.m.; West Valley (Yakima) vs. Ferris, 2:30 p.m. Border Clash at West Valley HS: East Valley vs. Lake City, 4:15 p.m.; Lakeland vs. West Valley, 7.

High school girls: Nonleague: Eisenhower at Shadle Park, 12:45 p.m.; Ferris at Kent Meridian, Grandview at Pullman, both 3 p.m.; Okanogan at Medical Lake, 3:30; West Valley (Yakima) at Lewis and Clark, Clarkston at Freeman, St. George’s at Newport, Northwest Christian at Asotin, Lakeside (WA) at Colfax, Tri-Cities Prep at Liberity, Riverside at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Tekoa-Rosalia at Wilbur-Creston, Selkirk at Republic, Wellpinit at Entiat, Columbia at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, all 4:30; Reardan at Colville, 5:45; Odessa at Harrington, Genessee at Oakesdale, all 6; Mead at Richland, 7. The Fitz Classic at Ferris HS: St. Ignatius vs. Central Valley, 9:30 a.m.; Beaverton (Ore.) vs. University, 1 p.m. Border Clash at West Valley HS: East Valley vs. Lake City, 1 p.m.; Lakeland vs. West Valley, 2:30.

Football

High school: State 1B Championship at Mt. Tahoma HS: Odessa vs. Naselle, noon.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NCAA Division I Tournament: Washington at Georgetown, 9 a.m.

Swimming

College women: Washington State at U.S. Open in Atlanta; Idaho at Husky Invite in Federal Way, Washington; Whitworth at Logger Open in Tacoma.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Division I Tournament: South Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at Battle of the Rockies in Great Falls, 8 a.m.

High school: Deer Park Invite, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:30 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:30 a.m.