Area roundup: CC Spokane men use balanced scoring to top Air Force Base in Bigfoot Classic opener
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 6, 2019
Austin White scored 14 points off the bench to lead a balanced CC Spokane scoring attack as the Sasquatch stomped visiting Air Force Base 97-54 to open the Bigfoot Classic on Friday at Spokane Community College.
Kobe Reese scored 13 points for Spokane (4-1), while Jaron Williams, Garrett White and Jaelon Stith added 12 points apiece.
The Sasquatch raced out to a 54-16 halftime lead and finished shooting 54.3% from the field and 33.3% (9 of 27) from 3-point range.
Treion Davis paced Air Force Base with 26 points.
The Sasquatch play Tacoma on Saturday at 7 p.m.
North Idaho 118, Yakima Valley 65: Phillip Malatare scored 22 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the Cardinals (6-0) in a rout of the Yaks (2-3) at the Immediate Care Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jaden Dewar also notched a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds for North Idaho. The Cardinals shot 48.9% from the field and outrebounded Yakima Valley 70-47.
Trey Sanchez led the Yaks with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cardinals play Snow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Southwestern Oregon 63, CC Spokane 58: Taylor Morris scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lakers (3-5) past the Sasquatch (2-1) at the Everett Classic.
Faith Adams poured in 27 points for Spokane, which shot 35.5% from the floor, but was just 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range. The Sasquatch also had 22 turnovers. Spokane plays Green River on Saturday 4 p.m.
