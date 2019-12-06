Area roundup: CC Spokane men use balanced scoring to top Air Force Base in Bigfoot Classic opener

From staff reports

Austin White scored 14 points off the bench to lead a balanced CC Spokane scoring attack as the Sasquatch stomped visiting Air Force Base 97-54 to open the Bigfoot Classic on Friday at Spokane Community College.

Kobe Reese scored 13 points for Spokane (4-1), while Jaron Williams, Garrett White and Jaelon Stith added 12 points apiece.

The Sasquatch raced out to a 54-16 halftime lead and finished shooting 54.3% from the field and 33.3% (9 of 27) from 3-point range.

Treion Davis paced Air Force Base with 26 points.

The Sasquatch play Tacoma on Saturday at 7 p.m.

North Idaho 118, Yakima Valley 65: Phillip Malatare scored 22 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the Cardinals (6-0) in a rout of the Yaks (2-3) at the Immediate Care Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jaden Dewar also notched a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds for North Idaho. The Cardinals shot 48.9% from the field and outrebounded Yakima Valley 70-47.

Trey Sanchez led the Yaks with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cardinals play Snow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s basketball

Southwestern Oregon 63, CC Spokane 58: Taylor Morris scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lakers (3-5) past the Sasquatch (2-1) at the Everett Classic.

Faith Adams poured in 27 points for Spokane, which shot 35.5% from the floor, but was just 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range. The Sasquatch also had 22 turnovers. Spokane plays Green River on Saturday 4 p.m.