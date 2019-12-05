NIC battles back from deficit to defeat Southern Idaho

From staff reports

TWIN FALLS – Yusuf Mohamed fired in 22 points and Nate Pryor had 21, and North Idaho College stormed back to defeat College of Southern Idaho 72-70 in a men’s basketball game at the Wright PT/Physician’s Immediate Care Invitational on Thursday.

Seb Reynoso-Jimenez had a chance to extend the game to overtime for Southern Idaho (8-4) but missed a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left.

Emmit Taylor III made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for NIC (5-0), which trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half (36-25).

The Cardinals square off with Yakima Valley on Friday at 9:30 a.m.