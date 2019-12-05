Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev elevates over Texas Southern’s Jethro Tshisumpa during the second half of Wednesday’s game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev is one of 46 players on the initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, awarded annually to the national player of the year.

Petrusev paces Gonzaga in scoring (15.7), rebounding (8.4), blocks (1.3), made field goals (58) and made free throws (40). The 6-foot-11 native of Serbia is shooting 53% from the field and has three double-doubles.

Petrusev is joined on the watch list by several players on Gonzaga’s upcoming schedule, including North Carolina’s Cole Anthony, Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, Saint Mary’s Jordan Ford and Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji.

The Zags have played against two others on the watch list: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Michigan’s Jon Teske.

