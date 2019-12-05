Girls basketball: Katie Fleming leads Post Falls past Gonzaga Prep

From staff reports

Katie Fleming scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures as Post Falls topped visiting Gonzaga Prep 61-44 in nonleague action Thursday.

Ali Carpenter scored 13 points, while Dylan Lovett added 10 for the Trojans (1-1). Lakin Gardner paced the Bullpups (1-1) with 13 points, while Demi Howlett finished with 11, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Chiawana 61, Ferris 21: Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 22 points to lead the Riverhawks (2-0) over the visiting Saxons (0-1) in Pasco.

Kendall Omlin scored six points for Ferris, while Delaney Pink added 13 for Chiawana.

Kettle Falls 41, Selkirk 39: Zara Johnson had 13 for the Bulldogs (2-0) in their win over the visiting Rangers (0-1). Madison Chantry and Bree Dawson scored 10 points apiece for Selkirk.