Calgary Flames sign deal for new downtown arena

Calgary Flames’ Milan Lucic is congratulated on his first goal as a Flame by interim coach Geoff Ward. as Sean Monahan smiles about it during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal / Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta – The Calgary Flames have a deal for a new downtown arena, a 35-year agreement that keeps the NHL club in the city for that time.

The team, the city and the Calgary Stampede rodeo signed an agreement Thursday to replace the 36-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 19,000-seat arena is to cost more than $417 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2021, just north of the Saddledome. The arena will be demolished between 2024 and 2025.

The project is part of a downtown revitalization. The building will become the home of the Flames and part of a planned entertainment district bordering the Stampede grounds.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp., which owns the Flames, and the city will split the costs. The Stampede is a not-for-profit community group.

