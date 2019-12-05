Boys basketball: Four Post Falls players score in double figures as the Trojans beat Gonzaga Prep

From staff reports

Cole Gennett scored 22 points and Post Falls beat visiting Gonzaga Prep 71-63 in nonleague boys action Thursday.

Liam Lloyd led all scorers with 29 points for the Bullpups (0-2). Lloyd scored 46 in Tuesday’s loss at Central Valley.

Alex Horning added 16 points for the Trojans (1-0), while Cole Rutherford (15) and Caden McLean (11) also finished in double figures.

Hodges Flemming added 22 points for G-Prep.

Cusick 62, Chewelah 60: Celias Holmes had 19 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Cougars (0-1). Nick Franks scored 13 points for Chewelah.

Kettle Falls 48, Selkirk 34: Cade McKern scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-1) over the visiting Rangers (0-1). Ryan Zimmerman scored 11 points for Selkirk.

Springdale 61, Northport 18: Avery Kitt had 16 points and five assists and the Chargers (1-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (0-1).

St. Maries 52, Sandpoint 42: Randy Becktel had 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Lumberjacks (1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1).