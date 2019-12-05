Boys basketball: Four Post Falls players score in double figures as the Trojans beat Gonzaga Prep
Thu., Dec. 5, 2019
Cole Gennett scored 22 points and Post Falls beat visiting Gonzaga Prep 71-63 in nonleague boys action Thursday.
Liam Lloyd led all scorers with 29 points for the Bullpups (0-2). Lloyd scored 46 in Tuesday’s loss at Central Valley.
Alex Horning added 16 points for the Trojans (1-0), while Cole Rutherford (15) and Caden McLean (11) also finished in double figures.
Hodges Flemming added 22 points for G-Prep.
Cusick 62, Chewelah 60: Celias Holmes had 19 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Cougars (0-1). Nick Franks scored 13 points for Chewelah.
Kettle Falls 48, Selkirk 34: Cade McKern scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-1) over the visiting Rangers (0-1). Ryan Zimmerman scored 11 points for Selkirk.
Springdale 61, Northport 18: Avery Kitt had 16 points and five assists and the Chargers (1-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (0-1).
St. Maries 52, Sandpoint 42: Randy Becktel had 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Lumberjacks (1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1).
