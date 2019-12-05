Area Sports Menu for Friday, December 6

Basketball

College men: Bigfoot Classic at Spokane CC: Air Force Base vs. CC Spokane, 7:30 p.m. Wright PT/Physician’s Immediate Care Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho: North Idaho vs. Yakima, 10:30 a.m.

College women: Everett Classic: CC Spokane vs. Southwestern Oregon, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Nonleague: Northwest Christian at Lakeside (WA), 5:30 p.m.; Richland at Lewis and Clark, 6:30; Eisenhower at Central Valley, Rogers at Coeur d’Alene, Shadle Park at Sandpoint, North Central at Pullman, Cheney at Freeman, all 7; Moses Lake at University, Eastmont at Mead, both 7:15; Newport at Chewelah, Kittitas at St. George’s, Colfax at Pomeroy, Medical Lake at Liberty, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Columbia (Burbank), St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Reardan, Wilbur-Creston at Columbia, Wellpinit at Valley Christian, Davenport at Asotin; all 7:30. The Fitz Tournament at Ferris: West Valley (Yakima) vs. Mt. Spokane, 5 p.m.; St. Ignatius vs. Ferris, 8. Border Clash at West Valley: East Valley vs. Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.; Lake City vs. West Valley, 8.

High school girls: Nonleague: Eastmont at Mead, Rogers at Coeur d’Alene, North Central at Pullman, Cheney at Freeman, Newport at Chewelah, Colfax at Pomeroy, all 5:30; Davenport at Asotin, Colton at St. George’s, Medical Lake at Liberty, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Columbia (Burbank), St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Reardan, Wilbur-Creston at Columbia, Wellpinit at Valley Christian, Colton at St. George’s, all 6; Lewis and Clark at Richland, 6:30; Sandpoint at Shadle Park, 7; Northwest Christian at Lakeside (WA), 7:15. The Fitz Tournament at Ferris: Beaverton (Ore.) vs. Central Valley, 3:30 p.m.; St. Ignatius vs. University, 6:30. Border Clash at West Valley: East Valley vs Lakeland, 3:30 p.m.; Lake City vs. West Valley, 5.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College women: NCAA Division I Tournament semifinal in San Jose, California: Washington State vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Washington State at U.S. Open in Atlanta; Idaho at Husky Invite in Federal Way, Washington; Whitworth at Logger Open in Tacoma.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Division I Tournament: Washington State vs. San Diego in Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.; Winthrop at Washington, 7:30.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at Argos Duals in Great Falls, 11 a.m.

High school: Nonleague: Cheney at Deer Park, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.