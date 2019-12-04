Women’s basketball: Borislava Hristova leads Washington State to big win over Arkansas Pine Bluff

From staff reports

Borislava Hristova scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Washington State defeated Arkansas Pine Bluff 85-56 Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.

Chanelle Molina had 17 points with seven assists and Jovana Subasic tallied 13 points for the Cougars (5-3), which bounced back after losing three games at the Paradise Jam over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Kyeonia Harris scored 15 points and Aiya El Hassan had 11 points for the Golden Lions (0-6).

The Cougars shot 51% (33 of 65) from the floor while limiting Pine Bluff to 33% (22 of 67).

Washington State returns to action Sunday when No. 18 Gonzaga visits Pullman.

Idaho 65, San Diego 32: Lizzy Klinker totaled 20 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Vandals (4-3) cruised past the Toreros (4-3).

Gina Marxen added 14 points and Beyonce Bea scored 11 for Idaho, which earned its largest victory of the season.

Myah Pace and Jordyn Edwards led San Diego with eight points apiece. The Vandals’ defense held USD to 16% (10 of 63) shooting from the field and 13% (3 of 24) on 3-pointers.

Idaho next plays Dec. 15 at South Florida.