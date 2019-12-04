Top 25 roundup: Purdue shuts down No. 5 Virginia in 69-40 blowout of champs

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It’s the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena’s 52-year history. The Boilermakers (5-3) have won four of five overall.

Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers (7-1) had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last season’s overtime classic in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They lost for the first time in eight road games dating to last season and produced their lowest point total since March 2017.

The game was billed as a showdown between two of the nation’s stingiest defenses, but Purdue dominated from start to finish.

(3) Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as Maryland cruised past Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.

John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six straight since beginning the season with a loss at North Carolina.

After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.

(6) Ohio State 74, (7) North Carolina 49

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and Ohio State shot 54% in the second half to hand North Carolina its most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

E.J. Liddell added 12 points for the Buckeyes (8-0), who led 29-27 at halftime. Ohio State outscored UNC 35-13 over the final 15 1/2 minutes to break open the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Cole Anthony scored 15 points to lead the Tar Heels (6-2), though he had to leave briefly during the first half when he sustained a cut near his hairline while being fouled, leaving blood running down the center of his forehead. North Carolina shot just 27.4% and played much of the way without freshman big man Armando Bacot, who exited in the first half with a left ankle injury.

(9) Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62

SPOKANE, Wash. – Corey Kispert scored 17 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and Gonzaga beat Texas Southern to rebound from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game.

Seven players scored in double figures for Gonzaga (9-1). The Zags have 28 consecutive home wins, the second-longest streak in the nation behind Tennessee.

Gonzaga made 12 of its first 15 shots and led 53-30 at halftime before scoring the first nine points of the second half. The Bulldogs have five players banged up, but bounced back from an 82-64 loss to Michigan last Friday that was their most lopsided since 2014.

Tyrik Armstrong had 15 points for Texas Southern (2-6).

(20) Colorado 76, Loyola Marymount 64

BOULDER, Colo. – D’Shawn Schwartz had a season-high 16 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer late, and Colorado withstood an upset scare from Loyola Marymount.

McKinley Wright IV also scored 16 and Tyler Bey had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (7-0), who overcame 18 turnovers and a big performance from Lions junior Eli Scott to remain unbeaten.

Scott finished with a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

The Lions came close to pulling off a surprise but went cold down the stretch. Scott’s layup with 4:17 left tied it at 61, but Loyola Marymount didn’t make another field goal until Scott’s dunk with eight seconds left. They missed nine straight shots from the field and three of four free throws.

(21) Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – John Fulkerson scored 15 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M for their 31st consecutive home victory.

Tennessee (7-1) owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols haven’t lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Their latest victory improved Rick Barnes’ coaching record to 699-365 in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present). Barnes will try to become the seventh active head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins when Tennessee hosts No. 15 Memphis on Dec. 14.

Yves Pons scored 14 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 for Tennessee.

Evins Desir scored 11 for Florida A&M (0-7).

(22) Washington 90, Eastern Washington 80

SEATTLE – Quade Green had 20 points and eight assists, and Jaden McDaniels added 17 points before fouling out as Washington beat Eastern Washington.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Green provided a spark after a sluggish start by the Huskies. Washington scored a season-high 47 points in the first half and withstood every challenge in a foul-filled second half from the preseason favorites in the Big Sky Conference.

Outside of a few sloppy stretches, Washington (7-1) also avoided getting caught looking ahead to Sunday’s showdown with No. 9 Gonzaga.

Kim Aiken Jr. led Eastern Washington (4-3) with 26 points.

(23) Villanova 80, Penn 69

VILLANOVA, Pa. – Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 27 points to lead Villanova over Penn.

The Wildcats (6-2) finally pulled away from the Quakers over the final two minutes to avoid a second straight loss to their Philadelphia basketball rival. Justin Moore converted a three-point play to give Villanova the breathing room it needed to hold off pesky Penn (5-4).

Jordan Dingle and AJ Brodeur each scored 18 points for Penn. Moore finished with 17 for the Wildcats.

The Quakers pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Philly hoops history last season when they knocked off the national champion Wildcats 78-75 at the Palestra. The Wildcats had won a city-record 25 straight games against Big 5 rivals Temple, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and the Quakers.