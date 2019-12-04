Prep basketball: Riley Sloan leads Shadle Park boys past Cheney

From staff reports

Riley Sloan scored 12 points to lead Shadle Park to a come-from-behind 55-48 victory over visiting Cheney in a nonleague boys contest Wednesday.

Logan Doyle added 11 points for the Highlanders (1-1), who trailed by one entering the fourth quarter.

Quinsie Goodloe scored 10 points to lead the Blackhawks (0-1).

Girls

Cheney 58, Shadle Park 47: Maggie Smith scored 24 points – including three 3-pointers – to lead the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) over the Highlanders (0-2).

Emma Evans added 18 points for Cheney, which outscored Shadle Park 27-13 in the fourth. Izzy Boring paced the Highlanders with 18 points, while Katelyn Pomerinke added 14.

Coeur d’Alene 53, Lewis and Clark 46: Madi Symons scored 17 points and the Vikings (2-0) topped the visiting Tigers (0-1).

Andie Zylak scored a game-best 18 points for Lewis and Clark.