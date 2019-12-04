SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Prep basketball: Riley Sloan leads Shadle Park boys past Cheney

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 4, 2019

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Riley Sloan scored 12 points to lead Shadle Park to a come-from-behind 55-48 victory over visiting Cheney in a nonleague boys contest Wednesday.

Logan Doyle added 11 points for the Highlanders (1-1), who trailed by one entering the fourth quarter.

Quinsie Goodloe scored 10 points to lead the Blackhawks (0-1).

Girls

Cheney 58, Shadle Park 47: Maggie Smith scored 24 points – including three 3-pointers – to lead the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) over the Highlanders (0-2).

Emma Evans added 18 points for Cheney, which outscored Shadle Park 27-13 in the fourth. Izzy Boring paced the Highlanders with 18 points, while Katelyn Pomerinke added 14.

Coeur d’Alene 53, Lewis and Clark 46: Madi Symons scored 17 points and the Vikings (2-0) topped the visiting Tigers (0-1).

Andie Zylak scored a game-best 18 points for Lewis and Clark.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports