On the air

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 4, 2019
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 p.m.: NASCAR Series Award Show … NBC Sports
Basketball, college women
3:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Seton Hall … FS1
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana State … SWX
4 p.m.: Maryland at NC State … ESPN
6 p.m.: Syracuse at Ohio State … ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
6 p.m.: Prolific Prep at Hillcrest Prep … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Houston at Toronto … NBA
Football, college NJCAA championship
3 p.m.: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast … CBS Sports
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago … Fox/NFL
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge … Golf
5 p.m.: PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open … Golf
12:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at N.Y. Islanders … Root (Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: Brighton at Arsenal … NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana State … 94.1-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
