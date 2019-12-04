On the air

SWX Home
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 4, 2019

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 p.m.: NASCAR Series Award Show … NBC Sports

Basketball, college women

3:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Seton Hall … FS1

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana State … SWX

4 p.m.: Maryland at NC State … ESPN

6 p.m.: Syracuse at Ohio State … ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

6 p.m.: Prolific Prep at Hillcrest Prep … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Houston at Toronto … NBA

Football, college NJCAA championship

3 p.m.: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast … CBS Sports

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago … Fox/NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge … Golf

5 p.m.: PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open … Golf

12:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Vegas at N.Y. Islanders … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: Brighton at Arsenal … NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Montana State … 94.1-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

