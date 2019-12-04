Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Frenchtown’s MiKaela Field

By Keith Demolder SWX

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear. But what about a Christmas wreath?

This year, Frenchtown senior softball star and Key Club president MiKaela Field is spreading the Christmas spirit the only way she knows how: by giving back.

“It’s taught me to stay focused and that my leadership can last past when I’m going to leave high school,” Field said. “Helping now makes others understand that that’s an important part, too and then just keeps it all going.”

As the leader of key club, field is responsible for numerous charitable programs, including a popular wreath sales initiative.

But what makes MiKaela special isn’t just the fact that she gives back, it’s her ability to organize and execute.

Eli Field, MiKaela’s Father and Frenchtown High School’s Softball Head Coach, believes her daughter’s reliability makes her so appreciated within the community.

“I think it’s just knowing that if there’s something needs to be done right now in the community she’s going to find a way to be involved and you can rely on her to be there,” Field said. “I think that’s probably her meaning to the school community is it that people know if we ask her, it’s going to get accomplished.”

“She’s very impressive,” Key Club Advisor and Frenchtown Shop Teacher Dave Duhame said. “I mean sometimes I wish I was as organized as she is. For her age, she’s already functioning as a high level adult.”

While MiKaela’s dedication to giving is partly internal, she says it’s her love for Frenchtown that inspires her every day.

“It’s pretty special. It’s really open. Everyone’s kind of involved in everything so that’s special because it helps everyone,” Field said. “It’s got a lot of opportunity for such a small place and you can connect with a lot of people that you probably wouldn’t connect with in bigger cities.”

Past high school, MiKaela hopes to join the medical field where she can change more lives and spread a little more joy—even without a Christmas jingle.