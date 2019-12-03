Waikiki Spring trails receives a face lift

Trails in the Waikiki Spings area got new signage in late October.

Mt. Spokane High School Boy Scout Mac Edmonson completed installing an information kiosk and dog waste station at the Waikiki Springs Trailhead for his Eagle Scout Project, reports Rob Allen, a Fairwood neighborhood resident and advocate for the 112-acre natural area near the Little Spokane River, which he calls the Middle of the Little.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife provided plans and materials for the kiosk, Allen said. WDFW owns the 114-acre parcel.

Meanwhile, shoppers at Fairwood Farmers Market donated $165 of the $230 needed for the dog waste station and its supplies. Installation was completed Oct. 25. Two Fairwood Park homeowner associations have agreed to tend the waste station, refilling the free doggie waste bags and emptying the trash receptacle. Nearby Bozarth Mansion will allow the garbage to be disposed of in its dumpster.

“Now we have a nice little presence up there at the top of the hill,” Allen said.