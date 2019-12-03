NHL roundup: Golden Knights rally past Devils

The Associated Press

Jonathan Marchessault scored three straight goals in the third period to rally the Vegas Golden Knights over New Jersey 4-3 Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey, hours after the Devils fired coach John Hynes.

Marchessault scored twice in the first 5:04 of the third to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. He added a power-play goal midway through the period, and Vegas held on even after New Jersey’s Nico Hischier scored 20 seconds later.

The Golden Knights have won four straight to improve to 15-11-4. Malcolm Subban had 32 saves, and Chandler Stephenson scored in his first game since being acquired Monday from the Washington Capitals.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots for the Devils. Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt also scored.

Hynes was fired Tuesday after a 9-13-4 start that left the team in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second worst record.

Flyers 6, Maple Leafs 1

PHILADELPHIA – Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Philadelphia had three goals in the final 2:06 to get their fifth straight win.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has earned points in seven straight games (6-0-1). The Flyers had an NHL-best 24 points in November, going 10-2-4 to tie a franchise record for most points in a month. Carter Hart finished with 27 saves.

Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Travis Dermott scored for Toronto, which lost for just the second time in six games since Sheldon Keefe replaced the fired Mike Babcock as head coach on Nov. 20.

Canadiens 4, Islanders 2

MONTREAL – Phillip Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber each had a goal and an assist, and Montreal beat New York to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jeff Petry also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots to earn his 11th win of the season for Montreal, which ended an 0-5-3 skid.

Scott Mayfield and Matthew Barzal scored in the third period for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss finished with 36 saves.

Lightning 3, Predators 2 (OT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nikita Kucherov scored at 2:35 of overtime to give Tampa Bay a victory over Nashville.

Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots as the Lightning snapped a three-game skid.

Calle Jarnkrok and Kyle Turris had the goals for Nashville, which has lost three of its last four. Pekka Rinne finished with 28 saves.

Bruins 2, Hurricanes 0

BOSTON – Charlie Coyle scored late in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Boston beat Carolina for its eighth straight win.

David Krejci also scored for Boston, just 1:08 after Coyle got the Bruins on the scoreboard.

James Reimer finished with 32 saves for the Hurricanes.

Jets 5, Stars 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Winnipeg handed Dallas its fourth straight loss.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist for Winnipeg, which is 4-1-0 in its past five games. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, who are 0-3-1 since ending a seven-game winning streak. Anton Khudobin stopped 25 shots.

Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots and Arizona beat Columbus behind goals by Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse.

Carl Soderberg had an empty-net goal and assisted on two of the earlier goals.

Dean Kukan and Alexandre Texier scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves for the Blue Jackets

Wild 4, Panthers 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Carson Soucy scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift Minnesota over Florida.

Luke Kunin, Mats Zuccarello and Jason Zucker also scored as the Wild won their fourth straight game and earned a point for the 10th straight game (7-0-3). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 44 shots in his second NHL start.

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who have lost four of their past five games. Chris Driedger made 22 saves in his second straight start.

Capitals 5, Sharks 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. – John Carlson had a goal and two assists in the opening period to reach 40 points for the season, Nick Hathaway and Jakub Vrana each scored twice and Washington beat San Jose.

Carlson had a hand in all three Washington goals during a span of 3:01 in the first period that put the Capitals in control in the opener of their three-game California swing. He assisted on the first goal of the game for both Hathaway and Vrana and then scored his own, giving him nine goals and 31 assists through 29 games this season.

Carlson joined Bobby Orr and Al MacInnis as the only defensemen in the expansion era to reach 40 points in the first 30 games of a season.

Braden Holtby made 23 saves for Washington.

Melker Karlsson and Evander Kane scored for San Jose. Martin Jones allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell after two periods. San Jose lost for just the third time in 14 games.

Canucks 5, Senators 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Antoine Roussel scored in his first game back after being sidelined for eight months with an injury, and Vancouver beat Ottawa.

Zack MacEwen got his first NHL goal, and Tanner Pearson, Elias Pettersson and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for Vancouver, which won for just the fifth time in 15 games (5-8-2). Chris Tanev and Adam Gaudette each had two assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 40 shots.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight. Anders Nilsson gave up four goals on 15 shots in the first period, and Marcus Hogberg finished with 13 saves the rest of the way.