More Experienced Spartans Set High Expectations

By Shaun Rainey SWX

The Sentinel Spartan football team had their most successful season in years coming up just short of a state title game appearance. As we fast forward to basketball season the expectations are about the same.

“Yea it’s super exciting even right after the football game I texted TJ and Soren and said it’s basketball season and I think that has rubbed off in our practices,” said Junior Guard Tony Frolich-Fair.

“It’s really exciting to think of ourselves as state title contenders to really be able to put in that work we put in the last couple months and feel we can make a run for it,” said Junior Guard Hayden Kolb.

One of the main reasons for the purple and gold optimism is the trio of juniors in Tony Frolich Fair,Hayden Kolb and Alex Germer. After playing tons of varsity minutes as underclassmen it’s a different feeling entering the season as veterans.

“I think they are a group that is evolving, last year they were a group of sophomores on varsity and obviouslt it’s rtough physicality with AA being such a grind. So they fought through those things they are a lot more physical, a lot more mature. They understand how to play with each other more and their biggest strength is their athleticism and knowledge of the game so those things can help them have some success this year hopefully,” said Head Coach Jay Jagelski.

“I feel like we are a lot more confident because it’s our team now it’s a lot on our capabilities and play I think we are all talented enough to take that confidence and use it,” said Kolb.

The Spartans are hoping to build off a 13-5 season from a year ago and with the maturity of their core you could say they would be projected to do just that. What will be the key though?

“Share the basketball, if we share the basketball, we learn to play with each other and keep understaning what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are. Taking advantage of those strenghts and getting better at those weaknesses we could be a very good basketball team,” said Jagelski.

The Spartans will kick off their season in Billings December 13th with a tilt against the senior Broncs.