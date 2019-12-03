Key matchup: Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge draws another challenging assignment in TSU’s Armstrong

Texas Southern point guard Tyrik Armstrong has scored in double figures in all seven games.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior leads the Tigers in minutes (31.0) and scoring (14.0 points). Armstrong’s 25 assists are nearly three times as many as his closest teammate.

He doesn’t shoot a ton of 3-pointers (15) but he’s hit six and he’s made 82% at the free-throw line. He hit three 3s and scored 25 points against Northern Kentucky.

Per usual, Gonzaga senior Ryan Woolridge probably will have defensive duties on the opposition’s top perimeter player. Woolridge went up against Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, two of the top point guards in the nation, at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Woolridge wasn’t quite his speedy self in those games after leaving the opener against Southern Miss with a sore knee, so he probably welcomed the five-day span between games.

The versatile Woolridge is a key player at both ends of the court. He averages 9.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, but he’s been limited to 4.8 points in GU’s last four games.