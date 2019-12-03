GSL girls: Lakin Gardner helps Gonzaga Prep end Central Valley’s 62-game home win streak

From staff reports

Lakin Gardner scored 13 points, including four free throws in overtime, to help Gonzaga Prep beat Central Valley 50-44 in the Greater Spokane League opener for both teams on Tuesday.

The Bullpups ended CV’s 62-game home winning streak, dating back to 2014.

CV was at the line with a chance to win in late regulation but made 1 of 2 and the game went to extra time.

In overtime, G-Prep hit 5 of 8 from the line – including 4 of 4 from Gardner.

Olivia Mayer added 12 points for Gonzaga Prep. Peyton Howard led the Bears with 13 points.

Moses Lake 66, Mt. Spokane 64: Madisyn Clark scored 20 and the Chiefs edged the visiting Wildcats in a nonleague season opener on Tuesday.

Emma Main led Mt. Spokane with 14 points while Kyara Sayers and Jaimyn Sides added 12.

Wildcats all-league guard Jayda Noble, who is committed to University of Washington, left the game due to injury early and did not score.

Just 3 minutes into the game Noble fell, landing awkwardly on her side and hip. She was helped to the bench by trainers and coaches and did not return to the game.

Mt. Spokane reached the State 3A title game last season, falling to Prairie 37-35.

Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer added 10 points for the Wildcats. Anna Olsen had 13 points for Moses Lake and Meagen Karstetter added 12.

Mead 66, Wenatchee 29: Olivia Moore scored 20 points and the Panthers beat visiting Wenatchee in a nonleague opener on Tuesday. Joelnell Momberg added 14 points for Mead, while Wenatchee was led by Whitney Crawley with 12.

North Central 46, Lakeland 37: Dakotah Chastain and Hannah Hamilton scored 11 points apiece and the Indians defeated the visiting Hawks in nonleague opener. Katy Ryan scored 18 points for Lakeland.

West Valley 64, Shadle Park 29: Hailey Marlow scored 23 points and the visiting Eagles beat the Highlanders in a nonleague season opener. Izzy Boring led Shadle Park with 12 points.