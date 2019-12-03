Girls basketball: Ashlyn Wallace leads Clarkston over Hanford in season opener

From staff reports

Clarkston 87, Hanford 25: Ashlyn Wallace scored 24 points, Mick Jackson added 19 and the Bantams defeated the visiting Falcons in nonleague opener on Tuesday. Cassidy Downard led Hanford with eight points.

Freeman 41, East Valley 33: Jordyn Goldsmith scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and the Scotties beat the visiting Knights in a nonleague opener on Tuesday. Brie Holecek had 11 points to lead East Valley.

St. George’s 55, Lakeside 34: Cambrie Rickard scored 21 points and the visiting Dragons beat the Eagles in a nonleague opener. Kayte Ustimenko led Lakeside with 13 points.

Davenport 44, Medical Lake 37: Darby Soliday scored 17 points and the visiting Gorillas beat the Cardinals in a nonleague opener on Tuesday. Emma Maxwell led Medical Lake with 11 points.

Deer Park 51, Kellogg 50: Havala Fairbanks scored 23 points and the Stags edged the visiting Wildcats in a nonleague opener. Anna Patterson contributed 11 points while Taylor Lyons added 10 for Deer Park. Hailey Cheney had 14 points for Kellogg.

Riverside 55, Tekoa-Rosalia 20: Sam Riggles scored 18 points, Aquinna Riggles added 17 points and the visiting Rams downed the Timberwolves in a nonleague opener. Hannah Theis led TR with five points.

Kettle Falls 52, Bonners Ferry 50: Jocelyn Glover hit a lay-up in the final seconds to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) over the visiting Badgers (2-2) in a nonleague game. Zarah Johnson led Kettle Falls with 11 points while Mya Edwards added 10. Baylee Blackmore led Bonners Ferry with 18 points.

Northwest Christian 52, Genesis Prep 10: Ellie Sander scored 13 and the Crusaders (1-0) beat the visiting Jaguars in a nonleague game. Greta Neely and Esther Nies scored five apiece for Genesis Prep.

Republic 41, Bridgeport 34: Kayla Tonasket scored 12 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers downed the visiting Mustangs in a nonleague opener on Tuesday. Aracely Valdovinos had nine points for Bridgeport.

Garfield-Palouse 41, Potlatch 28: Kenzi Pederson scored 20 points to lead the visiting Vikings (1-0) over the Loggers (0-1) in a nonleague opener.

Oakesdale 56, Asotin 20: Lizzy Perry scored 16 points to lead the Nighthawks over the visiting Panthers in a nonleague opener on Tuesday. LouEllen Reed added 11 points for Oakesdale while Kayla Paine led Asotin with 10 points.

Idaho

Lake City 67, Sandpoint 40: Aubrey Avery scored 30 points and the Timberwolves (3-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-3) in a nonleague game. Dawson Driggs led Sandpoint with 12 points.

Chiawana 53, Post Falls 33: Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and the Riverhawks (1-0) downed the visiting Trojans (2-1) in a nonleague game. Dylan Lovett scored 15 points for Post Falls.

Wallace 48, St. Maries 40: Jaden House scored 21 points and the visiting Miners (3-2) defeated the Lumberjacks (1-5) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Jenna Holder had 12 points for St. Maries.