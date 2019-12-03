Georgetown transfer James Akinjo reportedly interested in Gonzaga

Georgetown transfer James Akinjo is reportedly considering Gonzaga among other options.

Akinjo, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Oakland, is no longer on the Hoyas’ roster, according to a Georgetown release Monday night. The mid-year transfer has entered his name in the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Adam Zagoria tweeted Tuesday morning that Akinjo has interest in Gonzaga.

Akinjo has started at point guard in 39 of 40 games. He was named Big East freshman of the year after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists last season. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in seven games this season.

Akinjo shot 39% beyond the 3-point line last season but has made just 24% of 33 attempts this year.

Georgetown is struggling at 4-3 and reports surfaced Monday night that Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner face temporary restraining orders. LeBlanc is accused of assualt and battery and theft of personal property.

Akinjo’s name isn’t mentioned in any of the court documents, according to multiple reports. Zagoria tweeted that Akinjo was planning to transfer before the legal issues surfaced.