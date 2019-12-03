Boys basketball: Tucker Scarlett helps Freeman top East Valley on opening night

From staff reports

Freeman 63, East Valley 47: Tucker Scarlett scored 17 points and the Scotties defeated the visiting Knights in a nonleague opener on Tuesday night. Collin Zurfluh scored 15 points for East Valley.

Clarkston 51, Hanford 36: Tru Allen scored 22 points and the Bantams defeated the visiting Falcons in a nonleague opener. Hudson Shupe led Hanford with 13 points.

Medical Lake 77, Davenport 37: Jordan Petersen scored 22 points and the Cardinals topped the visiting Gorillas in a nonleague opener. Nicholas Mason scored 14 points and Ashton Hamilton-Becker contributed with 13 for Medical Lake, while AJ Floyd led Davenport with 16.

Riverside 68, Tekoa-Rosalia 51: Jackson Betker recorded 25 points and the Rams defeated the visiting Timberwolves in a nonleague opener. Jordan Nortz added 20 points for Riverside. Garrett Naught had 20 points for Rosalia.

Lakeside (WA) 73, St. George’s 59: Javon Williams scored 21 points to lead the Eagles over the visiting Dragons in a nonleague opener. Gabe Sossaman added 17 points for Lakeside while Danny Rigsby led St. George’s with 28 points.

Deer Park 63, Kellogg 45: Jobi Gelder scored 22 points, Dawson Youngblood had 19 points with 12 rebounds and the Stags defeated the visiting Wildcats in a nonleague opener. Graden Nearing scored 15 points for Kellogg.

Genesis Prep 56, Northwest Christian 50: Seth Neely scored 15 points and the visiting Jaguars beat the Crusaders in a nonleague season opener. Micah Littleton lead Northwest Christian with 16 points.

Oakesdale 59, Asotin 33: Matt Hockett scored 14 points, Kit Hockett added 13 points and the Nighthawks defeated the Panthers in a nonleague opener on Tuesday.

Bonners Ferry 65, Wallace 56: Braeden Blackmore scored 19 points and the Badgers beat the visiting Miners in a nonleague opener. Carter Bailey scored 20 points to lead Wallace.