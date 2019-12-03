Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, December 4
Tue., Dec. 3, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Texas Southern at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.; Washington State at Idaho, Eastern Washington at Washington, both 7.
College women: Nonconference: Idaho at San Diego, 6 p.m.; Arkansas Pine Bluff at Washington State, 7.
High school boys: Nonleague: Cheney at Shadle Park, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls: Nonleague: Cheney at Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at Coeur d’Alene, 7.
Swimming
College women: Washington State at U.S. Open in Atlanta.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com