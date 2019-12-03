Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, December 4

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Texas Southern at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.; Washington State at Idaho, Eastern Washington at Washington, both 7.

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at San Diego, 6 p.m.; Arkansas Pine Bluff at Washington State, 7.

High school boys: Nonleague: Cheney at Shadle Park, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls: Nonleague: Cheney at Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at Coeur d’Alene, 7.

Swimming

College women: Washington State at U.S. Open in Atlanta.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.