West High’s Deven Creech signs with Dawson Softball

By Spencer Martin

GLENDIVE—No question Dawson Community College turned in a record breaking season a year ago, advancing to the district tournament finishing with a 43-5 overall record. On Monday, Head Softball coach Jim LeProwse announced the signing of West High Softball player Deven Creech.

Deven is a pitcher and infielder, and will attend Dawson in the fall of 2020. Coach LeProwse said Creech hits the ball well with home run power, and her attitude and work ethic will allow her to fit into their system at Dawson.

LeProwse also cited Deven’s great softball family and high school program she’s been raised in, and said he’s excited to see the huge impact she will have on their program.