On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s at St. John’s … FS1

4 p.m.: Vermont at Cincinnati … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Iowa at Syracuse … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Northwestern at Boston College … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Louisville … ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Creighton … FS1

6 p.m.: Bradley at Memphis … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Florida St. at Indiana … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Rutgers at Pittsburgh … ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Duke at Michigan St. … ESPN

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at San Francisco … CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans … TNT

7 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers … TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Vegas at New Jersey … Root (Comcast only)

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Burnley … NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

