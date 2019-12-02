On the air
Mon., Dec. 2, 2019
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s at St. John’s … FS1
4 p.m.: Vermont at Cincinnati … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Iowa at Syracuse … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Northwestern at Boston College … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Louisville … ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Creighton … FS1
6 p.m.: Bradley at Memphis … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Florida St. at Indiana … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Pittsburgh … ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Duke at Michigan St. … ESPN
8 p.m.: Arizona St. at San Francisco … CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans … TNT
7 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers … TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at New Jersey … Root (Comcast only)
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Burnley … NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane … 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
