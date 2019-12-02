NBA roundup: Hawks beat Warriors to snap 10-game losing streak

Associated Press

Trae Young scored 24 points, rookie De’Andre Hunter added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 104-79 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in Atlanta in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the NBA.

The Warriors (4-18) finished with a season low in points. It was the lowest point total allowed by the Hawks (5-16).

Golden State dressed just nine players, even with center Kevon Looney returning to action after missing 19 games with a nerve condition.

Rookie Eric Paschall led Golden State with 24 points, but his teammates combined to shoot 24 of 72, and the Warriors were slowed by 25 turnovers, which the Hawks converted into 25 points. The Warriors were missing Draymond Green, DeAngelo Russell and Stephen Curry, among others.

Hunter scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half. He left the game midway through the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a wrist injury.

76ers 103, Jazz 94: In Philadelphia, Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Philadelphia beat Utah for its eighth win in nine games and 10th straight at home.

Al Horford had five baskets in the first quarter for 12 of his 17 points. James Ennis III finished with eight points.

Rudy Gobert scored 27 points for the Jazz, who trailed by 40 points to Toronto a night earlier and faced an 18-point deficit against Philadelphia at the break.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had another off night, scoring 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Suns 109, Hornets 104: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 points, including two clutch 3-pointers in the final minute that lifted Phoenix over Charlotte.

Devin Booker added 23 points and Dario Saric had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who snapped a three-game skid.

Marvin Williams led the Hornets with a season-high 22 points and Devonte Graham had 15 points and 12 assists.

The Suns led by 20 at the break, but squandered that lead and trailed by five in the final minute. That’s when Oubre knocked down back-to-back 3s to put the Suns ahead with 19.8 seconds left.

Bucks 132, Knicks 88: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 14 minutes to record another double-double, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds as Milwaukee won its 12th straight game.

The Bucks (18-3) led by as many as 47 and cruised behind Antetokounmpo.

The reigning MVP shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while playing 22 minutes.

Milwaukee’s winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the franchise’s longest since the 1981-82 season.

D.J. Wilson added a career-high 19 points, Khris Middleton had 16 and George Hill 14 for the Bucks, who improved to 9-1 at home.

Julius Randle paced New York with 19 points and Damyean Dotson had 15.

Pacers 117, Grizzlies 104: In Memphis, Tennessee, Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis added 18 and Indiana beat depleted Memphis.

Seven players scored in double figures for the balanced Pacers, including Myles Turner with 17 points. Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday had 15 apiece, with Holiday missing only one of his six 3-point attempts.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with a season-high 31 points. Solomon Hill moved into the starting lineup and added 22, also a season best. Dillon Brooks finished with 19 on 7-of-16 shooting.

The Grizzlies were short-handed as five players – all key parts of the rotation – sat out with various ailments. That left reserves to try and play with any kind of rhythm.

Bulls 113, Kings 106: In Sacramento, California, Zach LaVine scored 28 points and made four free throws in the final 11 seconds, and Chicago overcame a sloppy fourth quarter to hold off Sacramento.

Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and seven rebounds, Wendell Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Tomas Satoransky scored 14 points as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls (7-14) led by 19 early in the second half but had trouble hanging on. Chicago committed eight of its 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter and made only one basket over the final 4 1/2 minutes.