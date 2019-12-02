Girls capsules: Outlook for Great Northern League, Northeast A, Northeast 2B and 1B across the region

Great Northern League

Cheney (9-12, 5-7, third) second-year coach Roxie Smith returns six letter winners, including first-team all-league senior guard Maggie Smith and second-team junior guard Emma Evans. “Our team has good depth, but lacks experience together,” Smith said. Two soccer players and two volleyball players turned out this season to provide depth. … Clarkston (25-3, 10-2, first) coach Debbie Sobotta returns all five seniors from a squad that finished third at state. Leading the pack is dynamic GNL MVP junior guard Ashlyn Wallace, who has committed to Idaho. Second-team all-league senior guards AJ Sobotta and Mickala Jackson are back. … East Valley (22-5, 10-2, first) 12th-year coach Rob Collins’s squad last season was second at state, but he lost four starters to graduation. All-league senior guard Brie Holecek, a four-year starter, should be counted on to lead the young squad. “We need to have some bench players step up and become solid role players,” Collins said. … Pullman (4-17, 0-12, fifth) should be led by seniors Peyton Teevens, Hallie McDougal and Hailey Chittenden… West Valley (11-10, 5-7, third) third-year coach Rick Jones has eight letter winners back. First-team all-league PG Hailey Marlow – committed to Seattle Pacific – and second-team guard Jillian Taylor should provide senior leadership. “We have strong guard play, and speed is one of our strong suits,” Jones said.

Northeast A

Colville (13-10, 7-5, fourth) starts with returning first-team all-league sophomore wing Mckenna Reggear. “She will be an integral part of our success on both sides of the ball,” veteran coach John Foulkes said. Senior guards Katelyn Lewis and Breezy Clark are both three-year starters, while 6-foot frosh Jordyn True will add height and athleticism. … Deer Park (17-7, 8-4, third) eight-year coach KC Ahrens returns seven letter winners, including first-team all-league senior PG Hava Fairbanks and senior center Payge Rose. “We have more depth than we had last year … so competition in practice has been great so far,” Ahrens said. “The girls are really buying in to our team-first philosophy.” … Freeman (18-6, 10-2, second) lost in first round of state last season and returns all five starters, including first-team all-league picks senior PG Macy Luhr and junior forward Jordynn Goldsmith. Team defense, speed and quickness should be strengths, according to four-year coach Aaron McLean. … Lakeside (6-15, 4-5, fifth) might take a while to gel this season – only one starter returns for 14th-year coach Jeff Pietz: junior guard Nina Chittum. “Our tradition, hard work and defense will be our strengths,” Pietz said. The Eagles finished outside the top four in league last year for the first time in Pietz’ tenure. … Medical Lake (20-8, 11-1, first) sixth-year coach Kyle Lundberg lost league MVP Jessica Lohman from last season’s state fifth-place team. But six letter winners return, including first-team all-league senior guard Lexie Redell and second-team selection senior guard Jaycee Oliver. “We have a great senior class with lots of experience,” Lundberg said. … Newport (3-16, 1-11, sixth) and Riverside (6-17, 1-11, sixth) hope to rebuild after tough seasons.

Northeast 2B

Asotin (2-19, 2-8, fifth) returns five letter winners, including senior forward McKenzie Stein and junior guard Karly Kock. “We are deeper off the bench than we have been since my first year,” third-year coach Kristi Pratt said. The Panthers had six players miss time last year due to surgeries. …Colfax (14-11, 7-3, second) should be led by first-team all-league sophomore Asher Cai and second-teamers Kierstyn York and Taylre Sakamoto-Howell. … Davenport (23-5, 9-1, first), a state participant last season, should be led by first-team all-league junior Darby Soliday and second-team senior Lainy Jacobson. … Kettle Falls (10-12, 3-7, fifth) returns all five starters and nine letter winners for 15-year coach Tyler Edwards. A quartet of four-year starters pace an experienced squad in addition to sophomore PG Mya Edwards. “For us to be as competitive as we hope to be, we need to develop consistency, improve our efficiency and shot selection,” Edwards said. …Liberty (24-5, 10-1, first), last season’s state runner-up, should be led by Eastern Washington recruit and league MVP Maisie Burnham and first-team all-league guard Aleena Cook. … Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (12-12, 7-3, second) brings back four starters for third-year coach Steve Wellsandt and adds first-team all-league transfer Janaye Wilkie (Davenport). Senior wing Eliza Galbreath was a first-team all-league pick last season, while junior PG Linnea Schafer and sophomore post Dakota Killian earned second-team nods. “I feel we have the pieces to compete,” Wellsandt said. “It’s getting them all to come together.” …Northwest Christian (19-5, 9-1, first) should be led by second-team all-league senior PG Natalie Smith. … St. George’s (18-11, 6-4, third) second-year coach Cliff Berdar has four starters back from last season’s team that finished sixth at state. Senior guard Lydia Bergquist and junior guard Cambrie Rickard were all-league selections. “We have a strong core of returning players, but we are going to need our freshman to step in and play important roles for us this year,” Berdar said. … Reardan (11-12, 6-5, fourth) should be led by first-team all-league senior Kim Dewey.

1B

Colton (24-2, 12-0, first in Southeast) won its 10th state title in 11 years last season for Clark Vining, entering his 15th season. Four decorated starters graduated, but four letter winners return, led by the coach’s daughter, all-league junior PG Rylee Vining. Junior guard Josie Schultheis and sophomore guard Maggie Meyer return as well. “We will be able to throw some different looks on the floor this year,” coach Vining said. “We have some experience coming back from last year mixed in with some players that have been in our program for a couple years.” … Pomeroy (21-4, 9-2, second in Southeast) finished second at state and returns all-league selections Maddy Dixon and Sydney Watko, both of whom are committed for college ball. Coach Tye Bye enters her second season at the helm. “After placing second in the state the previous two seasons, this group is mentally and physically prepared to get right back to where they were but end with a different outcome,” Bye said. … Odessa (7-15, 5-9) returns nine letter winners, including all-league honorable mention senior guard Maddy Wagner. … Selkirk (16-11, 11-4) made top eight at state last season for coach Jack Couch, entering his 19th season overall and ninth for the Rangers. Three starters and seven letter winners return, led by senior Kaitlyn Chantry.