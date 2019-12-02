Chris Peterson resigns as Washington coach; former North Central and EWU player Jimmy Lake named coach

Seattle Times

Chris Petersen’s sixth season as Washington’s head football coach will also be his last.

Petersen will step down following UW’s impending bowl game, the program announced on Monday. Second-year Husky defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, a former North Central and Eastern Washington University player, has been named the program’s new head coach. Petersen will transition into an advisory role for UW Athletics.

“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said in a release. “I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they’ve made to Husky football during my tenure.

“The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper – and do it the right way – with Jen Cohen’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to excellence. I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”

The 55-year-old Petersen compiled a career record of 146-38 during his eight seasons at Boise State and six years at Washington, included a 54-26 mark on Montlake. His career winning percentage of .793 ranks second among active coaches with at least five years of FBS experience. He reached 100 career wins (in 2014) faster than all but four coaches in major college history, doing so in just 117 games.

