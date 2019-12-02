Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, December 3

Basketball

High school: Boys: Nonleague: Columbia at Springdale, Riverside at Tekoa-Rosalia, East Valley at Freeman, Davenport at Medical Lake, Lakeland at North Central, Shadle Park at West Valley, all 7 p.m.; Coeur d’Alene at Ferris, Wenatchee at Mead, Hanford at Clarkston, Kellogg at Deer Park, St. George’s at Lakeside (WA), 7:15 p.m.; Riverside at Rosalia, Mt. Spokane at Moses Lake, Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch,Valley Christian at Northport, Asotin at Oakesdale, Columbia at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, 5:30 p.m.

High school: Girls: Nonleague: Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.; Wenatchee at Mead, Lakeland at North Central, Shadle Park at West Valley, Hanford at Clarkston, East Valley at Freeman, St. George’s at Lakeside (WA), Kellogg at Deer Park, Davenport at Medical Lake, Riverside at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Moses Lake, 5:45 p.m.; Bonners Ferry at Kettle Falls, Valley Christian at Northport, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Asotin at Oakesdale, Columbia at Springdale, Riverside at Rosalia, all 6 p.m.; Colfax at Colton, 7:30 p.m.; GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.