Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, December 3
Mon., Dec. 2, 2019
Basketball
High school: Boys: Nonleague: Columbia at Springdale, Riverside at Tekoa-Rosalia, East Valley at Freeman, Davenport at Medical Lake, Lakeland at North Central, Shadle Park at West Valley, all 7 p.m.; Coeur d’Alene at Ferris, Wenatchee at Mead, Hanford at Clarkston, Kellogg at Deer Park, St. George’s at Lakeside (WA), 7:15 p.m.; Riverside at Rosalia, Mt. Spokane at Moses Lake, Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch,Valley Christian at Northport, Asotin at Oakesdale, Columbia at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, 5:30 p.m.
High school: Girls: Nonleague: Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.; Wenatchee at Mead, Lakeland at North Central, Shadle Park at West Valley, Hanford at Clarkston, East Valley at Freeman, St. George’s at Lakeside (WA), Kellogg at Deer Park, Davenport at Medical Lake, Riverside at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Moses Lake, 5:45 p.m.; Bonners Ferry at Kettle Falls, Valley Christian at Northport, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Asotin at Oakesdale, Columbia at Springdale, Riverside at Rosalia, all 6 p.m.; Colfax at Colton, 7:30 p.m.; GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hockey
WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.