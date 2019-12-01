On the air
Sun., Dec. 1, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Miami at Illinois … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Clemson at Minnesota … ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: South Dakota at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia … NBA and Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Chicago at Sacramento … NBA
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle … ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle … 94.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
