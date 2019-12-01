On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Miami at Illinois … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Clemson at Minnesota … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: South Dakota at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia … NBA and Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Chicago at Sacramento … NBA

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle … ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle … 94.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

