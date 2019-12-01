Area roundup: Waves hit 3-pointer at buzzer to keep Eagles winless

Malia Bambrick hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Pepperdine Waves rallied from eight points down in the final 3 minutes to beat Eastern Washington 63-62 in nonconference women’s basketball on Sunday in Cheney.

Eastern, which is still looking for its first win, led 51-43 after Bella Cravens made 1 of 2 free throws. But Barbara Sitanggan buried a jumper in the paint, Deeza Battle sank a 3-pointer off an Eagles turnover and Monique Andriuol had a layup to pull Pepperdine within 51-50 with 8 seconds to go.

Battle fouled EWU’s Brittany Klaman, who hit 1 of 2 free throws, leaving the Eagles up 52-50 with 7 seconds left. Sitanggan had her layup blocked by EWU’s Bella Cravens, but the Waves retained possession, setting up Bambrick’s game-winner.

Bambrick and Paige Fecske led Pepperdine with 11 points, while Sitanggan finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Cravens paced the Eagles with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kennedy Dickie scored 13.

Men’s soccer

Ethan Bartlow scored two goals and sixth-seeded Washington (17-3) rolled to a 4-1 victory over No. 11 seed Marshall (15-3-3) in the NCAA Tournament, sending the Huskies to the quarterfinals.

Blake Bodily and Christian Soto also scored for UW.