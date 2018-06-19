Huskies historic season ends in loss In Omaha

Like many families, for Alan Hutton and his daughter Courtney, Father's Day weekend just wouldn't be the same without the Heart and Sole run.More >>
Like many families, for Alan Hutton and his daughter Courtney, Father's Day weekend just wouldn't be the same without the Heart and Sole run.More >>
The Vikings waived Mata'afa with the intention that he will clear waivers and be placed on the injured reserve list and also signed rookie linebacker Mike Needham from Southern Utah as a replacement.More >>
The Vikings waived Mata'afa with the intention that he will clear waivers and be placed on the injured reserve list and also signed rookie linebacker Mike Needham from Southern Utah as a replacement.More >>
Melson averaged 9.3 points and scored in double figures 15 times, leading Gonzaga (32-5) to a Sweet 16 appearance.More >>
Melson averaged 9.3 points and scored in double figures 15 times, leading Gonzaga (32-5) to a Sweet 16 appearance.More >>
A veteran of 11 years in the NCAA Division I ranks, Nate Barry has been hired as Eastern Washington University's new assistant athletic director for athletic performance.More >>
A veteran of 11 years in the NCAA Division I ranks, Nate Barry has been hired as Eastern Washington University's new assistant athletic director for athletic performance.More >>
Washington's historic baseball season, which culminated in the Huskies' thrilling postseason run and first-ever trip to the College World Series, came to end Monday as the Huskies were eliminated in a 14-5 loss to Pac-12 rival Oregon State.More >>
Washington's historic baseball season, which culminated in the Huskies' thrilling postseason run and first-ever trip to the College World Series, came to end Monday as the Huskies were eliminated in a 14-5 loss to Pac-12 rival Oregon State.More >>
Idaho returns 11 starters for the 2018 season, including four all-league selections in 2017.More >>
Idaho returns 11 starters for the 2018 season, including four all-league selections in 2017.More >>
Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.More >>
Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.More >>
In his final season, the Spokane, Wash. native posted a 1.79 ERA and a minuscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ratio while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, the second-most in a single season in program history.More >>
In his final season, the Spokane, Wash. native posted a 1.79 ERA and a minuscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ratio while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, the second-most in a single season in program history.More >>
Eastern kicks off the classic, and the 2018 campaign, against the Orange at the Carrier Dome in New York as a part of the Syracuse Regional.More >>
Eastern kicks off the classic, and the 2018 campaign, against the Orange at the Carrier Dome in New York as a part of the Syracuse Regional.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldog Emma Stach has signed a contract to play professional basketball next season in her home country of Germany.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldog Emma Stach has signed a contract to play professional basketball next season in her home country of Germany.More >>
Washington's historic baseball season, which culminated in the Huskies' thrilling postseason run and first-ever trip to the College World Series, came to end Monday as the Huskies were eliminated in a 14-5 loss to Pac-12 rival Oregon State.More >>
Washington's historic baseball season, which culminated in the Huskies' thrilling postseason run and first-ever trip to the College World Series, came to end Monday as the Huskies were eliminated in a 14-5 loss to Pac-12 rival Oregon State.More >>
Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.More >>
Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.More >>
The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
The Washington Huskies finished a record-breaking season tonight, falling just short of a national title in an 8-3 loss to Florida State.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies took their first loss of the postseason, falling 1-0 to #6 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday.More >>
The #5 Washington Huskies need just two more wins to secure their second national championship, with the Women's College World Series championship series beginning Monday.More >>
Washington rallied from down 6-1 with five runs in the third and three more in the eighth to escape the NCAA Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.More >>
Washington rallied from down 6-1 with five runs in the third and three more in the eighth to escape the NCAA Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.More >>
Washington's offense pounded out 13 hits and led 7-0 to give freshman Jack DeCooman plenty of leeway to work with as the Huskies beat Seattle U, 7-2.More >>
Washington's offense pounded out 13 hits and led 7-0 to give freshman Jack DeCooman plenty of leeway to work with as the Huskies beat Seattle U, 7-2.More >>
This is the first defensive lineman the Bucs have selected in the first round since Adrian Clayborn in 2011.More >>
This is the first defensive lineman the Bucs have selected in the first round since Adrian Clayborn in 2011.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>