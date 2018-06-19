Huskies historic season ends in loss In Omaha

By Washington Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – Washington's historic baseball season, which culminated in the Huskies' thrilling postseason run and first-ever trip to the College World Series, came to end Monday as the Huskies were eliminated in a 14-5 loss to Pac-12 rival Oregon State.



The game included a four-hour, 31-minute lightning and rain delay, which started suddenly in the top of the fifth with the Beavers batting.



Prior to the delay, Washington led 3-0 and 5-4, but the Beavers (50-11-1) scored nine unanswered runs after the game restarted.



"We came out flat, I guess you could say, and Oregon State came out firing on all cylinders," Husky senior shortstop Levi Jordan said of the long delay. "They were hitting the ball hard. They were throwing strikes, playing good defense, and at the end of the day we, I guess, couldn't keep up with them."



Mason Cerrillo and Levi Jordan each had two hits, while Nick Kahle and Joe Wainhouse both drove in a pair of runs to lead the Huskies.



Washington (35-26), which lost a 1-0 nail-biter in its College World Series opener on Saturday, broke through with its first runs of the CWS in the bottom of the third inning. One-out singles from Jonathan Schiffer and Cerrillo put runners at the corners. OSU starter Bryce Fehmel got what looked to be a crucial strikeout, but Kahle came through with a two-out double into the left-field corner to drive in both Schiffer and Cerrillo.



Wainhouse followed with a single into shallow left-center, plating Kahle to stake Washington to a 3-0 advantage.



In the meantime, thanks to a pair of double plays, UW starter Jordan Jones faced just one over the minimum through the first four innings and didn't allow a runner to reach second base until OSU came up with back-to-back, two-out singles in the fifth.



With those two on, Josh Burgmann came on in relief of Jones and pinch hitter Tyler Malone singled to center to plate the Beavers' first run. Preston Jones followed with a two-run double into the right-field corner, driving in two more to tie the game at 3-3.



Jones, who had taken third on a fielding error in right, then scored on a passed ball to give the Beavers their fourth run.



The OSU lead didn't last long as, in the bottom of the fifth, Washington answered. A leadoff single from Cerrillo chased Fehmel, the Beavers starter. With reliever Kevin Abel on, Cerrillo took second on wild pitch and third on a sacrifice bunt from Braiden Ward. After Kahle walked, Wainhouse hit a ground ball back to Abel on the mound. The OSU reliever tried to get Cerrillo at the plate, but the throw was late and also popped out of the glove of the catcher, resulting in a 4-4 tie and runners at first and second with one out.



Jordan followed at with a single to left, driving in Kahle to give the lead back to the Huskies at 5-4.



The Beavers tried to answer with a rally of their own in the top of the sixth as two walks and a single loaded the bases with two down. However, with Malone at the plate, a lightning storm quickly moved in, halting the game for the marathon delay.



Once play finally resumed, UW senior closer Alex Hardy came on to face Malone, who drew a walk to force in a run, tying the game at 5-5. Hardy then got Preston Jones on a called third strike to end the inning with the score knotted.



In the top of the sixth, Oregon State struck again with two outs. With runners at first and second with two down, Michael Gretler doubled down the left-field line to drive home Nick Madrigal. Kyle Nobach then hit his sixth home run of the season, just over the fence in right-center, to make it a 9-5 game.



The Beavers tacked on five more in the eighth to account for the final score.



Hardy (5-4) suffered the loss for the Huskies while OSU reliever Kevin Abel (5-1), who came in before the delay and went on to pitch through the end of the eighth inning, earned the win.



Despite the two losses, UW ninth-year head coach Lindsay Meggs believes the Huskies are heading in the right direction as a program.



"Getting here is a breakthrough for us," he said. "It's a significant step toward where we want to be. We want to be an Omaha program. We want people to think of us as somebody who belongs here."