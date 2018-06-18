Indians fall to Hawks, 9-3 on Father's Day

This was the first time this season the Mariners have been swept, as they lost these three games by a combined score of 18-10.More >>
This was the first time this season the Mariners have been swept, as they lost these three games by a combined score of 18-10.More >>
The Vikings waived Mata'afa with the intention that he will clear waivers and be placed on the injured reserve list and also signed rookie linebacker Mike Needham from Southern Utah as a replacement.More >>
The Vikings waived Mata'afa with the intention that he will clear waivers and be placed on the injured reserve list and also signed rookie linebacker Mike Needham from Southern Utah as a replacement.More >>
In front of 3,096 fans at Gesa Stadium Wednesday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-3) beat the Spokane Indians 5-2.More >>
In front of 3,096 fans at Gesa Stadium Wednesday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-3) beat the Spokane Indians 5-2.More >>
Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run to tie the game, 5-5. Then in the ninth, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to lift the Yankees to victory.More >>
Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run to tie the game, 5-5. Then in the ninth, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to lift the Yankees to victory.More >>
Isaias Quiroz blasted two homers and the Spokane Indians powered past the Boise Hawks with an 8-4 victory in the series finale on Tuesday.More >>
Isaias Quiroz blasted two homers and the Spokane Indians powered past the Boise Hawks with an 8-4 victory in the series finale on Tuesday.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldog and starting pitcher Marco Gonzales picked up the loss after giving up six earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldog and starting pitcher Marco Gonzales picked up the loss after giving up six earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched.More >>
Deadmarsh played 567 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Quebec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He was a first round (14th overall) pick by Quebec in 1993 and scored 373 points during his NHL career.More >>
Deadmarsh played 567 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Quebec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He was a first round (14th overall) pick by Quebec in 1993 and scored 373 points during his NHL career.More >>
The game remained tied until the late innings. Cole Uvila made his Indians' debut and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.More >>
The game remained tied until the late innings. Cole Uvila made his Indians' debut and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.More >>
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Missoula, Montana... a group of people are singing for their boys... Their boys being the United States men's national soccer team... who are playing an entire ocean away, taking on France.More >>
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Missoula, Montana... a group of people are singing for their boys... Their boys being the United States men's national soccer team... who are playing an entire ocean away, taking on France.More >>
The Indians kept fighting and snagged a run in the eighth. Diosbel Arias picked up his first RBI of the season.More >>
The Indians kept fighting and snagged a run in the eighth. Diosbel Arias picked up his first RBI of the season.More >>
In front of 3,096 fans at Gesa Stadium Wednesday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-3) beat the Spokane Indians 5-2.More >>
In front of 3,096 fans at Gesa Stadium Wednesday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-3) beat the Spokane Indians 5-2.More >>
Isaias Quiroz blasted two homers and the Spokane Indians powered past the Boise Hawks with an 8-4 victory in the series finale on Tuesday.More >>
Isaias Quiroz blasted two homers and the Spokane Indians powered past the Boise Hawks with an 8-4 victory in the series finale on Tuesday.More >>
The game remained tied until the late innings. Cole Uvila made his Indians' debut and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.More >>
The game remained tied until the late innings. Cole Uvila made his Indians' debut and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.More >>
The Indians kept fighting and snagged a run in the eighth. Diosbel Arias picked up his first RBI of the season.More >>
The Indians kept fighting and snagged a run in the eighth. Diosbel Arias picked up his first RBI of the season.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>