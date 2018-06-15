Red Sox snap Mariners winning streak, 2-1

The Seattle Mariners snapped their four-game winning streak on Thursday night after falling to the Boston Red Sox, 2-1.

Red Sox take the series opener. FINAL: 2-1. James Paxton takes the mound for the rematch tomorrow. First pitch at 7:10 p.m. — Mariners (@Mariners) June 15, 2018

The Red Sox scored runs in both the second and sixth innings securing their victory over the Mariners. Seattle had an opportunity to tie the game in the ninth inning with two runners on, but the Mariners ended the game with a strikeout and double play.

Starter Felix Hernandez gave up only two earned runs in this game and struck out six batters, but was given the loss.

The Mariners will continue their series with the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 p.m.