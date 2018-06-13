Mariners beat Angels on Haniger walk-off homer

The Seattle Mariners notched their 44th victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 8-6 thanks to a walk-off home run by Mitch Haniger. This win marks the eleventh win out of the last 13 games for the Mariners, which included the sweep over the Angels.

Nothing like being at the ballpark for moments like that.#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/VBP8KRQEUj — Mariners (@Mariners) June 14, 2018

Seattle began the scoring in the second inning on hits by both Ben Gamel and Mike Zunino, to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead. Then in the third inning, Nelson Cruz launched his 16th home run of the year to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead. However, the Angels would take a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning after home runs form both Nolan Fontana and Chris Young. In the ninth inning, the Mariners would lean on Mitch Haniger who would deliver a walk-off homer and complete the sweep of the Angels.

The next ten games will be one of Seattle's hardest stretches of the season as they face the top two teams in baseball - the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. The Mariners will first play a four-game series against the Red Sox at Safeco Field before they begin a three-game series against the Yankees in New York. Seattle will then play the Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park beginning on June 22.