United States, Mexico and Canada win bid to host 2026 World Cup

For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming back to North America. The trio bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico beat out Morocco in a vote (134-65), at Wednesday's FIFA Congress.

The 2026 World Cup is expected to be the first to have 48 teams instead of the traditional 32 teams. FIFA is expected to hold a vote to see if there will be 48 teams in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The United States will join Germany, France, Italy, Mexico and Brazil as the only countries to host the World Cup twice. Since the United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, the tournament has been held in: France (1998), South Korea and Japan (2002), Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).