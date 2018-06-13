Spokane Chiefs preseason schedule announced

The Seattle Mariners snapped their four-game winning streak on Thursday night after falling to the Boston Red Sox, 2-1.More >>
The Seattle Mariners snapped their four-game winning streak on Thursday night after falling to the Boston Red Sox, 2-1.More >>
The Mustangs open the ’18 Pioneer League season at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 15th, when they play host to the Missoula Osprey at 7:05 pm MDT.More >>
The Mustangs open the ’18 Pioneer League season at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 15th, when they play host to the Missoula Osprey at 7:05 pm MDT.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The Seattle Mariners notched their 44th victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 8-6 thanks to a walk-off home run by Mitch Haniger.More >>
The Seattle Mariners notched their 44th victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 8-6 thanks to a walk-off home run by Mitch Haniger.More >>
For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming back to North America. The trio bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico beat out Morocco in a vote (134-65), at Wednesday's FIFA Congress.More >>
For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming back to North America. The trio bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico beat out Morocco in a vote (134-65), at Wednesday's FIFA Congress.More >>
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.More >>
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.More >>
The Mariners gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, but responded in the bottom half of the inning as Nelson Cruz tied the game with a two-run homer.More >>
The Mariners gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, but responded in the bottom half of the inning as Nelson Cruz tied the game with a two-run homer.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
The Mariners have now won six of their last seven and have now 39-23 on the season.More >>
The Mariners have now won six of their last seven and have now 39-23 on the season.More >>
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.More >>
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
Among North American skaters, Smith is ranked 14th by the NHL’s Central Scouting service ahead of June’s entry draft.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.More >>
Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season.More >>
Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season.More >>
Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named WHL Western Conference Scholastic Player of the Year, as announced by the Western Hockey League on April 11.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>