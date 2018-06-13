Spokane Chiefs preseason schedule announced

LEADING OFF: Ace pitchers Stephen Strasburg, Masahiro Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani all had rough starts to the weekend, Ovechkin to bring Stanley Cup to Nationals Park.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Washington.

Alex Ovechkin succeeds on his second try at a ceremonial first pitch after finally breaking through to win Stanley Cup.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, throws out a second ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Wash...

The Stanley Cup party is rolling on for the first-time champion Capitals.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, lifts the Stanley Cup on the field before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Washington.

Bryce Harper hit his National League-leading 19th homer of the season and the Washington Nationals defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-5.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches his solo home run with San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Washington.

The Latest: Capitals celebrate Stanley Cup with parade down Constitution Avenue and day at the Mall.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals NHL hockey team owner Ted Leonsis, left, and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, pose for picture with the Stanley Cup on the ice at Capital One Arena, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washin...

The Latest: Capitals' coach says Cup repeat on the mind

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined Constitution Avenue and filled the National Mall to celebrate the Washington Capitals' first Stanley Cup championship.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the National Mall in Washington. The U.S. Capitol rise...

The NBA Finals led ABC to a victory in the ratings, but network executives have to wonder what could have been.

(Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30 shoots around Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavalier...

NBA Finals lead in ratings, but it was too short for ABC

Barry Trotz drops hints of returning to the Capitals amid uncertainty about his future.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool). Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz tosses a strand of beads during a victory parade for the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.

Gov. Phil Murphy has placed New Jersey's first legal sports bets after state won US Supreme Court decision last month.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

By Spokane Chiefs

The 2018 WHL pre-season schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games. Spokane will kick off their pre-season slate against the Portland Winterhawks in Everett, Wash. on August 31.

Spokane will play three games in the annual Labor Day Weekend tournament in Everett, followed by two in the Tri-Cities tournament and a final stand-alone tune-up contest against the Tri-City Americans on Sept. 15.

The Chiefs will not host a pre-season game.

Spokane Chiefs’ 2018 Pre-season Schedule

August 31 – Spokane* vs. Portland – Everett, Wash – 3 p.m.

September 1 – Spokane* vs. Vancouver – Everett, Wash. – 3 p.m.

September 2 – Spokane vs. Seattle* – Everett, Wash. – 3 p.m.

September 6 – Spokane* vs. Seattle – Kennewick, Wash. – 3 p.m.

September 8 – Spokane vs. Tri-City* – Kennewick, Wash. – 7:05 p.m.

September 15 – Spokane vs. Tri-City* – Kennewick, Wash. – 7:05 p.m.

*designated “home” team

The WHL’s pre-season schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 30 and wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 16. The full schedule with all game details is available at whl.ca.