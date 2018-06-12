Eagles & Vandals ranked in HERO Sports FCS Top-25 Preseason Poll - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Eagles & Vandals ranked in HERO Sports FCS Top-25 Preseason Poll

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- Idaho football was tabbed No. 23 in the HERO Sports FCS Top-25 Preseason Poll, released Tuesday. The 2018 season will mark the Vandals' return to the Football Championship Subdivision and the Big Sky Conference, a league where they won nine conference titles as a charter member from 1963-95.
 
Idaho is one of four Big Sky programs to land in the HERO Sports preseason top 25, joining Eastern Washington (No. 4), Weber State (No. 18) and UC Davis (No. 22). The Vandals' conference opener is a road tilt at UC Davis, Sept. 22.
 
Idaho returns 11 starters for the 2018 season, including four all-league selections in 2017. Junior offensive lineman Noah Johnson was a second-team all-conference pick as a sophomore and Tuesday HERO Sports selected Johnson as "the best player in FCS football that wears No. 74" as part of their 100-day countdown to the start of the season.
 
HERO SPORTS FCS 2018 PRESEASON POLL 
1. North Dakota St. (3) 75
2. James Madison 72
3. Kennesaw 69
4. Eastern Washington 64
5. South Dakota State 58
6. Samford 57
7. New Hampshire 56
8. Sam Houston State 54
9. Delaware 48
10. Jacksonville St. 45
11. Elon 38
12. Illinois State 37
13. Northern Iowa 34
14. Wofford 33
15. Nicholls 32
16. Furman 25
17. Villanova 24
18. Weber State 23
19. Yale 22
20. Youngstown State 16
21. North Carolina A&T 13
22. UC Davis 12
23. Idaho 11
24. Stony Brook 10
25. Austin Peay 9
 
ALSO RECEIVED VOTES:
Montana 7
Sacramento State 7
San Diego 6
Montana State 4
Northern Arizona 3
South Dakota 2
Grambling 2
Southern Illinois 2
Howard 1
Colgate 1

