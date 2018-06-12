Eagles & Vandals ranked in HERO Sports FCS Top-25 Preseason Poll

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- Idaho football was tabbed No. 23 in the HERO Sports FCS Top-25 Preseason Poll, released Tuesday. The 2018 season will mark the Vandals' return to the Football Championship Subdivision and the Big Sky Conference, a league where they won nine conference titles as a charter member from 1963-95.



Idaho is one of four Big Sky programs to land in the HERO Sports preseason top 25, joining Eastern Washington (No. 4), Weber State (No. 18) and UC Davis (No. 22). The Vandals' conference opener is a road tilt at UC Davis, Sept. 22.



Idaho returns 11 starters for the 2018 season, including four all-league selections in 2017. Junior offensive lineman Noah Johnson was a second-team all-conference pick as a sophomore and Tuesday HERO Sports selected Johnson as "the best player in FCS football that wears No. 74" as part of their 100-day countdown to the start of the season.



Season tickets and two-game flex packs are available now.



HERO SPORTS FCS 2018 PRESEASON POLL

1. North Dakota St. (3) 75

2. James Madison 72

3. Kennesaw 69

4. Eastern Washington 64

5. South Dakota State 58

6. Samford 57

7. New Hampshire 56

8. Sam Houston State 54

9. Delaware 48

10. Jacksonville St. 45

11. Elon 38

12. Illinois State 37

13. Northern Iowa 34

14. Wofford 33

15. Nicholls 32

16. Furman 25

17. Villanova 24

18. Weber State 23

19. Yale 22

20. Youngstown State 16

21. North Carolina A&T 13

22. UC Davis 12

23. Idaho 11

24. Stony Brook 10

25. Austin Peay 9



ALSO RECEIVED VOTES:

Montana 7

Sacramento State 7

San Diego 6

Montana State 4

Northern Arizona 3

South Dakota 2

Grambling 2

Southern Illinois 2

Howard 1

Colgate 1