Mariners open up series with 5-3 win over Angels

The Seattle Mariners snapped their four-game winning streak on Thursday night after falling to the Boston Red Sox, 2-1.More >>
The Mustangs open the ’18 Pioneer League season at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 15th, when they play host to the Missoula Osprey at 7:05 pm MDT.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The Seattle Mariners notched their 44th victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 8-6 thanks to a walk-off home run by Mitch Haniger.More >>
For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming back to North America. The trio bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico beat out Morocco in a vote (134-65), at Wednesday's FIFA Congress.More >>
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.More >>
The Mariners gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, but responded in the bottom half of the inning as Nelson Cruz tied the game with a two-run homer.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
The Mariners have now won six of their last seven and have now 39-23 on the season.More >>
