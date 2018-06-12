Mariners open up series with 5-3 win over Angels - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners open up series with 5-3 win over Angels

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners opened up their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-3 win on Monday night. With this win, the Mariners now have more wins than every MLB team except the Boston Red Sox.

The Mariners gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, but responded in the bottom half of the inning as Nelson Cruz tied the game with a two-run homer. Seattle added three more runs in the fourth inning thanks to home runs from Nelson Cruz - his second of the game and Ryon Healy.
The Mariners will look to win their second straight against the Angels when these two teams face each other Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

