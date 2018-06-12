Huskies to play Mississippi State in CWS

By Washington Athletics

OMAHA - The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2018 NCAA Men's College World Series (MCWS) have been announced, and Washington (35-24) will play Mississippi State (37-27) on Saturday, June 16 at 5 p.m. (PT) on ESPN.



The Huskies will face either No. 3 national seed Oregon State (49-10-1) or No. 6 seed North Carolina (43-18) on Monday, June 18. The Beavers and Tar Heels are scheduled to kick-off the 72nd MCWS, which will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, on Saturday at noon PT.



The losers of Saturday's two games will play at 11 a.m. (PT) Monday, June 18 on ESPN, while Saturday's winners face off at 4 p.m. (PT) Monday, June 18 on ESPN.



Washington is making its first-ever trip to the Men's College World Series after beating Cal State Fullerton on Sunday in a winner-takes-all nail biter, 6-5, in 10 innings.



The Sunday, June 17 doubleheader features No. 5 national seed Arkansas (44-19) vs. No. 13 national seed Texas (42-21) at 11 a.m. (PT) on ESPN. In the evening game starting at 4 p.m. (PT), No. 1 national seed Florida (48-19) will be squaring off against No. 9 national seed Texas Tech (44-18) on ESPN2. The losers of Sunday's games will play each other at 11 a.m. (PT) Tuesday, June 19 on ESPN. Sunday's winners will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 4 p.m. (PT) on ESPN.