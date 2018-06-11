Former Zag Wyatt Mills named to California League All-Star team

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills has been named a 2018 California League All-Star and will represent the North Division at the 2018 California League All-Star Game, hosted by the Lancaster JetHawks June 19 at The Hangar in Lancaster, Calif.

Mills, a right-handed pitcher for the Modesto Nuts, carries a perfect 5-0 record on the season with a 2.39 ERA and a stellar 0.99 WHIP in 26.1 innings pitched. The former Bulldogs has also recorded five saves on the season.

Mills was drafted by the Seattle Mariners as the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He was the first West Coast Conference player to be selected in the 2017 draft, and he was the highest-selected Zag since Marco Gonzalez was selected 19th overall in 2013.

In his four years at Gonzaga, Mills worked his way into one of the best closers in the nation. In his final season, the Spokane, Wash. native posted a 1.79 ERA and a minuscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ratio while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, the second-most in a single season in program history.

Click here for more information on the 2018 California-League All-Star Game.