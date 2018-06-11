Sights from Spokane Indians Media day - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Sights from Spokane Indians Media day

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Media members from around the Spokane area gathered at Avista Stadium on Monday for the Spokane Indians annual Media Day. The Indians will open up their season on Friday when they host the Boise Hawks.

Here's a look at the sights from Monday's Media Day:

