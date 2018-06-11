Sights from Spokane Indians Media day

The Seattle Mariners snapped their four-game winning streak on Thursday night after falling to the Boston Red Sox, 2-1.More >>
The Mustangs open the ’18 Pioneer League season at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 15th, when they play host to the Missoula Osprey at 7:05 pm MDT.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The Seattle Mariners notched their 44th victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 8-6 thanks to a walk-off home run by Mitch Haniger.More >>
For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming back to North America. The trio bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico beat out Morocco in a vote (134-65), at Wednesday's FIFA Congress.More >>
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.More >>
The Mariners gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, but responded in the bottom half of the inning as Nelson Cruz tied the game with a two-run homer.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
The Mariners have now won six of their last seven and have now 39-23 on the season.More >>
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.More >>
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
